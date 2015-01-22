Google to sell wireless service in deals with Sprint, T-Mobile -The Information

Jan 21 Google Inc is preparing to sell mobile phone plans directly to customers and manage their calls and mobile data over a cellular network, The Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google is expected to reach deals to buy wholesale access to Sprint and T-Mobile mobile voice and data networks, making it a mobile virtual network operator, the technology news website said. (bit.ly/1L1cnDv)

The project, codenamed "Nova", is expected to be launched later this year, The Information said.

Google was considering launching mobile phone plans for markets where it sells Google Fiber Internet service, according to the report.

It was not clear how widely Google plans to offer the wireless service, how much it would cost or which mobile device manufacturers, if any, have already agreed to work with Google for its new service.

Google, T-Mobile and Sprint could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)