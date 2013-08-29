China's Xiaomi poaches Google's Barra to power global drive

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 29 Xiaomi Tech, a
fast-growing Chinese maker of cheap smartphones, has hired
senior Google Inc Android executive Hugo Barra to
spearhead its nascent global expansion.
Xiaomi founder Lei Jun said on his Weibo feed late on
Wednesday that Barra, who led product development for Google's
industry-leading Android mobile software, will join the Chinese
company in October as head of international business
development.
"Barra will be responsible for Xiaomi's global business
expansion," Lei said on Weibo, a Twitter-like Chinese service.
Xiaomi is known for portraying itself as China's answer to
Apple Inc, an image its billionaire founder has
fostered since he started the company in 2010. Lei often dresses
in the black tops, jeans and sneakers favored by the late Steve
Jobs.
Along with fellow Chinese smartphone makers Huawei
and ZTE Corp, Xiaomi has aggressively seized
market share by combining lower prices with quality gadgets,
helping pressure margins and market share at Apple and Samsung
.
Xiaomi's latest smartphone, the Hongmi, sells for $130, much
less than the $770 iPhone 5 or the $470 for the latest Samsung
Galaxy model, the market leader in China.
Xiaomi sold more smartphones than Apple in the second
quarter in China, the world's biggest smartphone market,
according to IT consultancy Canalys.