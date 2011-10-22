Google, PE firms mull bid for Yahoo -WSJ

* Early talks held but no formal proposal -WSJ
* Any deal would be sure to draw antitrust scrutiny
* Potential buyers have expressed interest in Yahoo
Oct 22 Google Inc (GOOG.O) has spoken to at
least two private equity firms about possibly helping them
finance a deal to buy Yahoo Inc's (YHOO.O) core business, The
Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
Google and prospective partners have held preliminary
discussions but have not come up with a formal proposal, and
Google may end up deciding not to pursue a bid, the source
said.
It is not clear which private equity firms Google has
spoken to, the WSJ said.
Representatives of Google could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Any potential deal between the two biggest Internet
companies would likely arouse antitrust scrutiny.
Google is interested in selling some advertising across
Yahoo's websites, the Journal said, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is now considering financing part
of a bid for Yahoo by a private equity firm, people familiar
with the matter have said. [ID:nL3E7LK04Y]
Yahoo has been in a state of chaos since it fired former
CEO Carol Bartz in early September. [ID:nN1E79H1ZQ] The company
retained investment banking firm Allen & Co to help conduct a
"strategic review" of its business and is reportedly working
with executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find a new
CEO.
A number of potential buyers have expressed interest in a
deal with Yahoo. Private equity firms Silver Lake Partners,
Providence Equity Partners, Bain Capital, Hellman & Friedman,
Blackstone Group (BX.N), and KKR are among those likely to get
a look at the limited financial data Yahoo's advisers are
circulating.
(Reporting by Matthew Lewis in Chicago; Editing by Vicki
Allen)