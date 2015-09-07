UPDATE 1-YouTube to provide viewability of ads to advertisers - FT

(Adds YouTube comment)
Sept 6 Google Inc's YouTube is
planning to provide advertisers with data on how many of the ads
on its internet video service can be seen by viewers, in
response to advertiser complaints, according to the Financial
Times.
The online story, which cited unnamed people familiar with
YouTube's plans, said the company plans to allow third-party
verification groups to insert code on its website, which would
let them collect data on the position and context of ads.
It said that the move is expected to start by year-end and
could attract verification companies including ComScore,
DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science.
The plan is a response to complaints from advertisers,
including Unilever and Kellogg Co, according to
the story.
In a statement late on Sunday, YouTube said viewability had
long been a concern for its clients, adding: "We're committed to
meeting all of our clients' measurement needs through a
combination of product innovation and industry partnerships."
It also said it had further efforts planned and was "taking
our clients' feedback into account as we continue to roll out
new solutions."