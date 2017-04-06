UPDATE 1-YouTube tweaks ad strategy to curb content stealing

(Adds analysts' comments)
April 6 Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on
Thursday it would place ads on channels only if they reach
10,000 views as it tries to weed out people who make money on
the site by stealing content from other sources.
The video streaming service also said once a video channel
crosses the threshold, it would review the content to see if it
qualifies for the placement of ads. (bit.ly/2o7vqI2)
"By keeping the threshold to 10k views, we also ensure that
there will be minimal impact on our aspiring creators," Ariel
Bardin, YouTube's vice president of product management, said in
a blog post.
YouTube has come under intense scrutiny for ads appearing
alongside videos carrying homophobic or anti-Semitic messages,
prompting a number of companies to suspend their digital ads on
the video streaming service.
The company vowed an overhaul of its practices last month,
saying it has started an extensive review of its advertising
policies.
While brands have demanded greater control over the videos
where their ads appear, the step taken by YouTube this week is
likely too small to allay those concerns, said analyst Jan
Dawson of Jackdaw Research.
"Most of these (extremist) videos are going to get more
viewers than that anyway," Dawson said of the 10,000-view
threshold set by YouTube. "They're popular among the particular
audience that they are targeting."
YouTube also said on Thursday that in a few weeks it would
add a review process for new creators who apply to be in the
YouTube Partner Program, which lets creators monetize content on
YouTube in many ways, including advertisements, paid
subscriptions and merchandise.
Any revenue earned on channels with under 10,000 views up
until Thursday will not be impacted, YouTube said.
As it grapples with the advertiser revolt, YouTube must walk
a fine line between giving advertisers more control and
alienating the creators who drive the site's popularity,
analysts say.
While some fear small creators could be hurt by
restrictions, the 10,000-view threshold is so low that it will
not hamper any people who make a living from their channels,
said Jonathan Katz, an entertainment lawyer who represents
YouTube artists. Creators understand that YouTube must protect
its image to retain the ad dollars they depend on, he said.
"As frustrated as (creators) might be with the YouTube
ecosystem at times, they understand that their fates are tied,"
he said.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Julia Love in
San Francisco; editing by Anil D'Silva and Dan Grebler)