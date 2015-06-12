UPDATE 1-Google launches a YouTube built for gamers

(Adds Twitch's comment)
June 12 Google Inc said on Friday that
it is launching a live streaming gaming service called "YouTube
Gaming", creating a rival to Amazon.com Inc's Twitch
service.
The service, to be available in the form of an app as well
as a website, will focus exclusively on gamers and gaming.
More than 25,000 games will each have their own page on the
site, bringing videos and live streams about various titles
together in a single space, Google said.
Users will be able to add games to their collection for
quick access, subscribe to channels, and receive recommendations
on new games based on the games and channels they follow.
"When you want something specific, you can search with
confidence, knowing that typing "call" will show you "Call of
Duty" and not "Call Me Maybe," Google said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1FYRqD4)
Amazon bought Twitch Interactive last year for $970 million,
beating a rival bid from Google.
"We welcome new entrants into the growing list of
competitors since gaming video is obviously a huge market that
others have their eye on," said Matthew DiPietro, Twitch's vice
president of marketing.
Twitch also tweeted a welcome message to its rival, saying,
"@YouTubeGaming Welcome Player 2. Add me on Google +. #kappa"
"Kappa" is an emoticon used mostly by Twitch users to convey
sarcasm.
YouTube Gaming will available on the web, mobiles and
tablets on both Android and iOS operating systems, according to
a tweet from its official account. (bit.ly/1Fdtbk5)
The service will launch this summer, starting in the United
States and UK.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Mari Saito
in San Francisco; Editing by Simon Jennings)