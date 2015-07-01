Google's YouTube loses appeal in German copyright case

FRANKFURT, July 1 A German regional court has
ruled that Google's video-sharing website YouTube must
prevent users from posting material that infringes copyright law
once such a video has been brought to its attention.
In a case brought by German performing rights organisation
Gema, the regional court of Hamburg on Wednesday upheld the
ruling of a lower court, rejecting appeals by both YouTube and
Gema.
The court said services such as YouTube do not actively have
to search for illegal acitivities on its platform by its users.
"However, if such a service provider has been made aware of
a clear violation of the law, it must not only remove the
content, but also must take precautions to avoid further
infringements of copyrights," the court said in its ruling.
A spokesman for Google in Germany said it would wait until
the court's detailed reasoning is published in two weeks' time
before deciding whether it will appeal the ruling.
He added that YouTube has the technology to add a digital
fingerprint but it needs the rights holders' help in connecting
the technology to the protected works.
YouTube and Gema are fighting several legal battles.
Google won a legal victory on Tuesday over Gema, which had
sought to make YouTube pay each time users watched music videos
by artists it represents.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Nikola Rotscheroth; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)