UPDATE 1-YouTube not liable on copyright, but needs to do more - German court

* Court rejects appeals from YouTube, rights society GEMA
* Says YouTube sometimes responsible for uploaded content
* Google, GEMA to decide whether to appeal after details
By Nikola Rotscheroth and Harro Ten Wolde
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, July 1 A German court
reaffirmed on Wednesday that YouTube was only responsible for
blocking copyright-infringing videos which had been brought to
its attention, but the judicial panel said the Google
video unit could do more to stop breaches.
The Hamburg regional court rejected an appeal by German
performing rights association GEMA, upholding a lower court
ruling that said sites such as YouTube do not actively have to
search for illegal activity by their users.
The appeals court rebuffed a Google appeal on a secondary
issue in the case, finding that YouTube had failed to act
promptly enough to takedown infringing videos in seven of 12
cases brought before the court. For the remaining five video
clips at issue YouTube had no duty to remove them, it said.
A spokesman for Google in Germany said it would wait until
the court's detailed reasoning is published in two weeks' time
before deciding whether it would appeal aspects of the ruling.
GEMA, which represents more than 70,000 composers, lyricists
and music publishers who hold copyrights in Germany, also said
it was waiting to see the full ruling before considering whether
to mount a further appeal.
The ruling centred on whether the Internet service provider
was simply acting as a host for users to upload video clips and
then what responsibilities it bears for policing copyright
violations once it has been notified they have taken place.
"If such a service provider has been made aware of a clear
violation of the law, it must not only remove the content, but
also must take precautions to avoid further infringements of
copyrights," the court said in its ruling.
For nearly a decade, Google has faced lawsuits by
performance rights organisations in courts around the world
claiming that YouTube enables wholesale copyright infringement.
YouTube says it is able to block illegal video clips by
using a technology it developed which adds a digital fingerprint
to any copyrighted video brought to its attention.
However, for the fingerprinting technology to work,
copyright holders must provide YouTube with a list of illegal
clips, something that Google maintains GEMA has largely refused
to do.
GEMA chief Harald Heker said in a statement: "The regional
court's ruling shows that YouTube cannot evade responsibility
for copyright infringements."
YouTube and GEMA are fighting several legal battles.
Google won a legal victory on Tuesday over GEMA, which had
sought to make YouTube pay each time users watched music videos
by artists it represents.
