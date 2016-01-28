CORRECTED-YouTube wins German appeal over artists' fees

(Corrects paragraph 4 to show Google bought YouTube in 2006,
didn't launch it in 2005)
MUNICH Jan 28 A German court has handed Google
another legal victory over German performing rights organisation
Gema, which had sought to make the company's video-sharing
service YouTube pay each time users watch music videos by
artists it represents.
YouTube has introduced schemes that allow artists to earn
money from advertising sold alongside their videos but many in
the music business argue this does not go far enough.
However, the regional court in Munich on Thursday rejected
Gema's demand that YouTube pay 0.375 euro cents ($0.004) per
view of certain videos, confirming the ruling of a lower court
last year.
Google, now part of holding company Alphabet Inc,
bought YouTube in 2006 and has faced multiple lawsuits from
artists and music labels who say it makes money at their
expense, even as it has emerged as one of the most popular for
fans to discover new music by their favourite artists.
Gema said it intends to appeal the ruling at the federal
court.
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
(Reporting by Joern Potz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing
by David Goodman)