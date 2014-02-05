Google taps longtime executive Wojcicki to head YouTube

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Google Inc
executive Susan Wojcicki has been appointed new head of the
company's YouTube video business, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The move, in which Wojcicki will replace Salar Kamangar,
represents the latest change to Google's top properties by Chief
Executive Larry Page and comes as Google is striving to turn the
popular video portal into a bigger money-maker.
"It's one of the biggest traffic sources on the Internet, so
it makes sense to want to try to monetize the best they can,"
said Needham & Co analyst Kerry Rice.
Google does not disclose YouTube's financial results, though
analysts believe the website generates several billions of
dollars in annual revenue from video ads and other promotions.
Wojcicki who is a member of Page's inner circle of top
managers known as the "L" Team, was most recently senior vice
president of Ads and Commerce. She shared the title with Sridhar
Ramaswamy, another Google executive.
Wojcicki's new job is effective immediately, according to
the source. It was not immediately clear what Kamangar would do.
A report in the tech blog The Information, which first reported
news of the change, said that Kamangar was expected to remain at
Google, perhaps playing a greater role in Google's in-house
venture capital arm.
YouTube, the world's No. 1 video website, is moving to add
professional-grade video programs to the vast archive of
amateur, home-shot videos as it seeks to attract a bigger slice
of the estimated $70 billion in spending on U.S. television ads.
"Like Salar, Susan has a healthy disregard for the
impossible and is excited about improving YouTube in ways that
people will love," Page said in a statement.
The change at YouTube comes nearly a year after Google
appointed Sundar Pichai to lead its Android mobile software
group, taking over from Andy Rubin, who is now spearheading a
secretive group within Google that is developing robots.
Wojcicki has been with Google from its earliest days. Page
and co-founder Sergey Brin set up shop in the garage of
Wojcicki's Menlo Park, California home in September 1998, around
the time they incorporated the company.