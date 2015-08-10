Google Inc to become Alphabet Inc in shakeup

Aug 10 Google Inc is changing its
operating structure by setting up a new company called Alphabet
Inc, which will include the search business and a number of
other units.
Larry Page said in blog post he would become the chief
executive of Alphabet Inc, while Senior Vice President Sundar
Pichai will be CEO of Google.
Alphabet Inc will replace Google as the publicly-traded
entity and all shares of Google will automatically convert into
the same number of shares of Alphabet, with all of the same
rights. (googleblog.blogspot.in/)
"This new structure will allow us to keep tremendous focus
on the extraordinary opportunities we have inside of Google,"
Larry Page said in the blogpost.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru)