Google Wallet moves to close security loophole

Feb 11 Google Inc has temporarily
disabled provisioning of prepaid cards for its Google Wallet
mobile payment platform following security concerns that arose
this week, the company said late on Friday.
The action was in response to a flaw uncovered by
Colorado-based security firm zvelo that could allow unauthorized
access to a user's prepaid funds if a stolen or found mobile
phone did not have a screen lock enabled, Osama Bedier, vice
president of Google Wallet and Payments, said in a blog post.
Google had said earlier on Friday that it was "working to
resolve the issue," but offered no further details at that time.
Google strongly discouraged users of the digital wallet from
disabling security mechanisms such as password-protected screen
locks or from "rooting" their mobile phones to unlock software
restrictions on the devices.
Although Google Wallet is automatically wiped from "rooted"
phones in most cases, the company elected to take further
action.
"Tonight we temporarily disabled provisioning of prepaid
cards. We took this step as a precaution until we issue a
permanent fix soon," Bedier said.
The Google Wallet platform is available in phones sold by
Sprint Nextel Corp.