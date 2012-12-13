REFILE-Google Maps app available for Apple's iPhone - Google blog

Dec 12 Google Inc's mobile navigation
application Google Maps will now be available in Apple Inc's
app store, the Internet search giant said on its
official blog.
The Google Maps app will be compatible with any iPhone or
iPod Touch that runs iOS 5.1 or higher, the company said in a
blog post. ()
Apple launched its own mapping service, and dropped
Google's, in early September when it launched the iPhone 5 and
rolled out the highly anticipated update to its mobile software
platform iOS 6.
But users complained that Apple's new map service, based on
Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker TomTom NV's
data, contained glaring geographical errors and lacked
features that made Google Maps so popular.