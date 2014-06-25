UPDATE 1-Wearable camera maker GoPro's IPO priced at $24/share - underwriter

* Co's IPO raises $427.2 mln
* Prices IPO at top-end of the $21-$24 range
* Values co at up to $2.96 bln
(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Neha Dimri
June 25 Wearable sports camera maker GoPro Inc's
initial public offering was priced at $24 per share, an
underwriter said, valuing the company at up to $2.96 billion.
GoPro's IPO raised about $427.2 million, after the offering
of 17.8 million class A shares was priced at the top end of the
expected range of $21-$24 per share.
The San Mateo, California-based company sold 8.9 million
shares in the IPO, while the rest were offered by selling
stockholders.
The company sells just one camera design under the Hero
brand, which retails for between $199.99 and $399.99, and is
extremely popular among athletes and action enthusiasts such as
surfers, divers, skateboarders and cyclists.
Olympic gold medal winning snowboarder Shaun White and
11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater are some of the well
known names to have endorsed the company's cameras.
GoPro's founder and Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Woodman
and his family are the company's biggest stockholders, with a
total stake of 49 percent.
GoPro is the first consumer-electronic company to go public
since the 2011 debut of headphones maker Skullcandy Inc
.
"There probably hasn't been a consumer electronics brand as
dominant as GoPro has been in its category since the early days
of the iPod or the iPad," Dougherty & Co analyst Charlie
Anderson said in a note to clients.
GoPro plans to use the proceeds from the offering for debt
repayment and investment purposes. The company had about $110.7
million in debt as of March 31.
GoPro, whose cameras are used by the Discovery Channel and
ESPN, reported a rise of 8 percent in revenue to $235.7 million
for the three months ended March 31. Net income fell to $11
million from $23 million.
GoPro hired Tony Bates, former Microsoft Corp
executive vice president of business development, as its
president early this month.
The company is expected to debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday
under the symbol "GPRO".
J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Barclays are the lead
underwriters of the IPO.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey
and Cynthia Osterman)