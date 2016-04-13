GoPro names Apple designer as VP of design

April 13 Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc
named Apple Inc designer Daniel Coster as vice
president of design, effective the end of April.
Coster was a core member of Apple's industrial design team
for more than 20 years and is credited with contributing to
devices such as iPhone 4 and iPad wireless keyboard, the company
said in a statement.
GoPro has faced increasing competition from enhanced
video-shooting capabilities of Apple's iPhone 6 range.
GoPro shares rose 16.3 percent to 13.58 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
