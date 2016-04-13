版本:
GoPro names Apple designer as VP of design

April 13 Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc named Apple Inc designer Daniel Coster as vice president of design, effective the end of April.

Coster was a core member of Apple's industrial design team for more than 20 years and is credited with contributing to devices such as iPhone 4 and iPad wireless keyboard, the company said in a statement.

GoPro has faced increasing competition from enhanced video-shooting capabilities of Apple's iPhone 6 range.

GoPro shares rose 16.3 percent to 13.58 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

