GoPro forecasts revenue below analysts' estimates, names new CFO

Feb 3 GoPro Inc forecast current-quarter revenue well below analysts' expectations as demand for its wearable cameras fell and the company said Chief Financial Officer Jack Lazar had resigned.

Brian McGee, who joined the company from Qualcomm Inc in 2015, will take over as CFO on March 11, GoPro said on Wednesday.

GoPro shares fell about 10 percent to $9.67 in extended trading. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

