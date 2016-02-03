GoPro forecasts revenue below analysts' estimates, names new CFO

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Feb 3 GoPro Inc forecast current-quarter revenue well below analysts' expectations as demand for its wearable cameras fell and the company said Chief Financial Officer Jack Lazar had resigned.
Brian McGee, who joined the company from Qualcomm Inc in 2015, will take over as CFO on March 11, GoPro said on Wednesday.
GoPro shares fell about 10 percent to $9.67 in extended trading. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis