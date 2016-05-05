GoPro reports better-than-expected revenue

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 GoPro Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as demand for its popular wearable action cameras increased.
However, the company posted a net loss of $107.4 million, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $16.8 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $183.5 million from $363.1 million.
Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $169.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.