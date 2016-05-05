GoPro reports better-than-expected revenue

May 5 GoPro Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as demand for its popular wearable action cameras increased.

However, the company posted a net loss of $107.4 million, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $16.8 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $183.5 million from $363.1 million.

Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $169.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

