版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 04:21 BJT

Action camera maker GoPro reports bigger loss

July 31 GoPro Inc, which makes cameras worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies to record and post their exploits online, reported a bigger quarterly loss as costs nearly doubled.

GoPro shares fell 9.3 percent to $43.50 in extended trading.

The net loss attributable to GoPro stockholders widened to $19.8 million in the second quarter from $5 million a year earlier, in the company's first quarterly results after its debut on the Nasdaq last month.

The company said revenue jumped 38 percent to $244.6 million in the quarter but operating expenses rose to $119.5 million from $62.8 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐