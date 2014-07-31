Action camera maker GoPro reports bigger loss

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
July 31 GoPro Inc, which makes cameras worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies to record and post their exploits online, reported a bigger quarterly loss as costs nearly doubled.
GoPro shares fell 9.3 percent to $43.50 in extended trading.
The net loss attributable to GoPro stockholders widened to $19.8 million in the second quarter from $5 million a year earlier, in the company's first quarterly results after its debut on the Nasdaq last month.
The company said revenue jumped 38 percent to $244.6 million in the quarter but operating expenses rose to $119.5 million from $62.8 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.