版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 05:21 BJT

GoPro revenue surges on strong demand for wearable cameras

Feb 5 Action camera maker GoPro Inc reported a 75.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong demand for its wearable cameras used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies.

The company reported net income attributable to GoPro shareholders of $122.1 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $33.3 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $633.9 million from $361.5 million a year ago. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐