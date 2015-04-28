Wearable camera maker GoPro's revenue jumps 54 pct

April 28 Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc reported a 54 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its sales surged outside of the United States.

The company, which makes cameras used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies, said sales from markets including Europe and Asia Pacific jumped 66 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.

Net income attributable to GoPro shareholders rose to $16.8 million, or 11 cents per share, from $8.5 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $363.1 million from $235.7 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)