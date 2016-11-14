Chevron says Gorgon LNG restarting production after brief shutdown

Nov 14 Production at Chevron Corp's $54 billion
Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project was shut
temporarily but restart activities are under way, a company
spokesman said.
The plant was shut as part of a brief unplanned outage that
delayed a handful of shipments but avoided cancellations,
several trade sources said on Friday.
"Production on Gorgon LNG Train 1 was temporarily halted for
minor maintenance," Chevron spokesman Cam Van Ast said in email
to Reuters late on Friday.
"Train 2 production is unaffected and continues to ramp up,"
he said in reference to the latest production line being brought
on stream.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by David
Goodman)