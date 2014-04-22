版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 22日 星期二 13:31 BJT

BRIEF-Chengdu Gotecom says not in acquisition talks with Tencent and Baidu

April 22 Chengdu Gotecom Electronical Technology Co Ltd

* Says the company had not been in talks with Tencent and Baidu regarding acquisitions

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/mes68v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐