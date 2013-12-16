Gottex announces merger with EIM Group

ZURICH Dec 16 Fund manager Gottex said on Monday it would merge with EIM group to create a company with fee earning assets of close to $10 billion by the first half of 2014.

EIM shareholders will receive up to 14 million newly issued Gottex shares in the transaction and own approximately 30 percent of the combined group in the transaction, pending approval from Gottex shareholders and regulators, the firms said.

Gottex shareholders would own the remaining 70 percent of the combined group, the two firms said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)