BRIEF-Gottex shares up 3.6 percent after merger with EIM

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
ZURICH Dec 16 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd : * Shares up 3.6 percent after merger with eim
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
PARIS, April 12 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will push to give more power to European finance ministers to set bank capital rules to boost credit flow in the economy, his adviser, French European parliamentarian Sylvie Goulard said on Wednesday.