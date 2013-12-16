版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Gottex shares up 3.6 percent after merger with EIM

ZURICH Dec 16 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd : * Shares up 3.6 percent after merger with eim
