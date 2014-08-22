Tech chief behind Healthcare.gov leaves White House -source

WASHINGTON, D.C. Aug 22 The U.S. chief
technology officer who oversaw the troubled rollout of
Healthcare.gov is stepping down and moving into a new role
recruiting top Silicon Valley talent into government, a source
familiar with the situation said on Friday.
Todd Park, a successful tech entrepreneur who became a top
advisor to President Barack Obama, will move to the West Coast
as part of a White House team at the end of the month, the
source said on condition of anonymity because the news has not
been made public.
In his new role, Park will help channel ideas from the tech
community, as well as keep government updated on how technology
is evolving, the source added.
It's unclear who will replace Park. The White House has held
discussions with former executives at Google, LinkedIn
and Twitter about a potential replacement,
according to Fortune, which first reported his move on Friday.
Park joined the Department of Health and Human Services in
2009. In 2013, he oversaw the glitch-ridden rollout and
subsequent repair of Healthcare.gov, designed to be the main
portal for millions of uninsured Americans to buy coverage
through federal exchanges, which in turn was an important part
of Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act.
Park, the son of Korean immigrants, co-founded Castlight, a
company that provides tailored data about healthcare costs, and
athenahealth.
He was not immediately available for comment on Friday.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)