Tech chief behind Healthcare.gov leaves White House -source

WASHINGTON, D.C. Aug 22 The U.S. chief technology officer who oversaw the troubled rollout of Healthcare.gov is stepping down and moving into a new role recruiting top Silicon Valley talent into government, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Todd Park, a successful tech entrepreneur who became a top advisor to President Barack Obama, will move to the West Coast as part of a White House team at the end of the month, the source said on condition of anonymity because the news has not been made public.

In his new role, Park will help channel ideas from the tech community, as well as keep government updated on how technology is evolving, the source added.

It's unclear who will replace Park. The White House has held discussions with former executives at Google, LinkedIn and Twitter about a potential replacement, according to Fortune, which first reported his move on Friday.

Park joined the Department of Health and Human Services in 2009. In 2013, he oversaw the glitch-ridden rollout and subsequent repair of Healthcare.gov, designed to be the main portal for millions of uninsured Americans to buy coverage through federal exchanges, which in turn was an important part of Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Park, the son of Korean immigrants, co-founded Castlight, a company that provides tailored data about healthcare costs, and athenahealth.

He was not immediately available for comment on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)