RPT - DEALTALK-Spending cuts fuel government contractor M&A

By Mike Stone and Andrea Shalal
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, July 22 Companies that
provide the U.S. government with services ranging from air
traffic management and data analytics to janitors and trainers
for military dolphins are increasingly trying to find buyers for
those businesses as cuts in public spending erode profit
margins.
Showing growing impatience with a declining sector, Lockheed
Martin Corp said earlier this week that it plans to sell
or spin off information technology and services businesses that
generate $6 billion a year in revenue.
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, BAE Systems Plc
, Vencore Inc, SRA International Inc and Novetta
Solutions are among the companies that have been running
auctions in recent months to sell either their government
services units or themselves, people familiar with the matter
have told Reuters.
Representatives for L-3, BAE and SRA declined to comment.
Vencore and Novetta did not immediately return a request for
comment.
Underpinning these asset sales is a belief that only size
can offset a decline in margins caused by the need to compete
for fewer and less well paying government contracts. Buyers also
see some hope that government spending cuts may be leveling off.
"There is a major portfolio consolidation under way in the
professional services market," said Jim McAleese, a
Virginia-based defense consultant. "It is being driven by scale.
You have to have revenues of at least $3 billion to $4 billion
to be cost competitive in the market."
Congress set up the automatic budget cuts in 2011, known as
'sequesters,' with the burden falling equally on military and
domestic programs, to force politicians to agree on more
targeted savings.
As a result, the market for government contract services
peaked at $338 billion in fiscal 2010 and fell each of the next
three years before edging slightly higher to $281 billion in
fiscal 2014, according to the Professional Services Council, a
Washington-based trade group.
Though some sectors are growing, such as cybersecurity and
intelligence, more commoditized services, such as facilities
management and construction, are becoming more competitive and
less lucrative.
Industry executives said Lockheed had long prided itself on
being the No. 1 provider of IT services to the federal
government, but its product lines were a far larger focal point
now, particularly given the increased focus of shareholders on
profitability.
"It's all about the margins now," said one executive who was
not authorized to speak publicly. Lockheed Chief Executive
Marillyn Hewson told analysts on Monday that Lockheed's decision
to announce the strategic review simultaneously with the $9
billion acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft, the largest maker of
military helicopters, should quell concerns raised by other
industry players about the company's size and its ability to
exercise "undue influence" in the market.
The market for lower-margin government services, however, is
highly fragmented. This means it is unlikely any of the
companies seeking to gain scale through acquisitions will become
big enough to pose antitrust concerns, industry experts said.
POTENTIAL BUYERS
Potential buyers for the government service assets or
companies for sale include Leidos Holdings Inc, CACI
International Inc, ManTech International Corp,
Science Applications International Corp, and Booz Allen
Hamilton Holding Corp, according to industry sources who
spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authored
to speak to the media.
Representatives for Booz and SAIC declined to comment while
representatives for CACI, ManTech, Leidos did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Private equity firms are also looking to cash out on their
services businesses because valuations are recovering as
government spending begins to stabilize.
Government services provider SRA International, for example,
owned by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLC,
is pursuing a sale process, Reuters reported in June. That sale
could fetch as much as $2 billion, people previously told
Reuters.
To be sure, not all auctions for the assets have proved
successful. Computer Sciences Corp is now being split
into two parts, one focused on commercial services work and a
second unit focused on the government services sector, after an
effort to sell the government services unit didn't work out.
General Dynamics Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp
also have services businesses that have struggled, but
they are not expected to sell those units at this time, the
sources said. Both companies declined to comment.
Boeing Co has already sold off some of its
cybersecurity business, and is unlikely to take further action
in the short term, while Raytheon Co is still digesting
its recent $1.9 billion acquisition of WebSense, the sources
said.
Boeing and Raytheon representatives declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Andrea Shalal in
Washington D.C.; Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker in New
York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and John Pickering)