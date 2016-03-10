GP Investments signs deal to secure funding for BR Properties bid

BRASILIA, March 10 GP Investments Ltd
, Latin America's largest private equity firm, has
reached a deal with a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund
to secure funding for the purchase of about 70 percent of
Brazilian real estate company BR Properties.
GP said in a securities filing on Thursday that THB JV, an
indirect subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA), has signed a binding subscription agreement with GP
Investments unit GPIC as part of the offer to buy a controlling
stake in BR Properties, in which Brazilian bank BTG Patcual
is a leading shareholder.
GP Investments made a 1.87 billion-real ($470 million) offer
for a controlling stake in BR Properties on Dec. 11. Before the
offer, BTG Pactual owned 35 percent of Brazil Properties.
BTG Pactual has been selling assets to raise cash and
restore investor confidence since the arrest last November of
its former chairman and principal shareholder André Esteves. The
arrest led some depositors and investors to pull their money
from the bank.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Greg Mahlich)