Brazilian retailer GPA sees 400 new food stores through 2016

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA , expects to open 400 new food stores in the next three years, focusing growth in 360 new convenience stores in its Mini Mercado format, according to a presentation for investors on Tuesday.

Operating expenses should be held back to 17 percent of net revenue by 2016, compared with 19.6 percent currently, the presentation, which was filed to securities regulator CVM, showed.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will continue to represent a stable share of revenue in GPA's food retail unit, according to the presentation.
