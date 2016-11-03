UPDATE 1-Brazil's GPA mulls alternatives for Via Varejo stake

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Nov 3 Brazilian retailer GPA SA is considering strategic alternatives for its stake in appliance retailing unit Via Varejo SA in an effort to concentrate on food retail amid a severe recession, the company said on Thursday.
GPA has no timeline for its decision, Brazil's biggest retailer said in a securities filing, adding that the decision had been unanimously approved by the company's board.
The news follows a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss reported earlier this week by GPA due in part to a sharp drop in non-food sales at the group. While Via Varejo's net revenues were virtually unchanged at 4.1 billion reais, e-commerce division Cnova Brasil, now its wholly-owned subsidiary, posted a 38 percent drop in sales.
Via Varejo's Chief Executive Peter Estermann was forthright with analysts last week about the challenges facing the credit-dependent appliance unit, which has struggled as unemployment and interest rates climbed in the current downturn.
"Client traffic is still not growing from a year earlier," Estermann said on an earnings call. "Things won't improve next year as quickly as some expect." (Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr; editing by Grant McCool)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.