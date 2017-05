SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazil's GPA SA will close fewer than 60 food store units in 2017, a move that will help the country's largest diversified retailer cut expenses related to a two-year internal restructuring, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Hidalgo said in an earnings call on Friday.

GPA booked 567 million reais ($182.6 million) of "other operating expenses" last year, with about 20 percent related to the closing of the stores, Hidalgo said. "Most of the restructuring work is behind us," he told analysts. ($1 = 3.1055 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)