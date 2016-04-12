Brazil's GPA net revenue up 3 pct to $5.1 bln in Q1 - statement

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
BRASILIA, April 12 GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, on Tuesday reported net revenue of 17.8 billion reais ($5.11 billion) in the first quarter, up 3 percent from the first three months of last year.
Net revenue at stores open for more than a year, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, rose 0.8 percent, the company said in a statement. GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie.
($1 = 3.4824 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.