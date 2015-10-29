版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 30日 星期五 05:09 BJT

Brazil retailer GPA posts surprise quarterly loss

SAO PAULO Oct 29 GPA SA , Brazil's biggest retailer, posted a third-quarter net loss of 122 million reais ($32 million) on Thursday, well below an average estimate of a 52 million reais profit in a Reuters survey of analysts.

($1 = 3.85 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Diane Craft)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐