Brazil's GPA books 9.5 pct rise in revenue from food division

SAO PAULO, April 13 GPA SA, Brazil's
biggest retailer, reported a 9.5 percent rise in first-quarter
net revenue from its food division to 10.553 billion reais
($3.37 billion), according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Sales surged 28.8 percent in the Assaí cash-and-carry unit,
but grew just 0.4 percent at the Extra and Pão de Açúcar
supermarket chains. Via Varejo SA, the appliance
division that GPA is looking to sell, separately reported a 2.2
percent rise in net revenue to 5.993 billion reais, as sales
rose 4.2 percent at physical stores and fell 5.7 percent online.
($1 = 3.13 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes)