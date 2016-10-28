UPDATE 2-Brazil's GPA sharpens focus on cash-and-carry to offset downturn

(Recasts; adds details, comments)
SAO PAULO Oct 28 GPA SA, Brazil's
largest diversified retailer, said on Friday it is stepping up
the opening of more cash-and-carry stores over the next year and
enhancing cost-efficiencies in its appliance and e-commerce
units in a bid to return to profit after six straight quarters
of losses.
São Paulo-based GPA expects to convert as many as
20 Extra hypermarket stores into Assai cash-and-carry stores
next year, Chief Executive Officer Ronaldo Iabrudi told
investors in a Friday conference call to discuss third-quarter
earnings. To boost sales in the food division, GPA will keep
implementing aggressive discounts and consumer loyalty actions,
he added.
The sharper focus on cash-and-carry comes after revenue in
the segment surged almost 46 percent last quarter, the best-ever
quarterly performance for the activity, he said. In contrast,
food sales rose 14 percent in the third quarter on an annualized
basis.
"The rate and the timing of conversions will depend on our
investment analysts - we want to convert as many stores as
possible at the lowest cost," Iabrudi said, noting that he wants
to take the Assai retail format to 19 Brazilian states in 2017.
GPA, a subsidiary of French retailer Casino Guichard
Perrachon & Cie, lost a net 308 million reais ($97.3
million) last quarter, well above the 65.52 million reais loss
forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
GPA's results were particularly hurt by a 38.3 percent drop
in sales at its CNova online appliance retailer as Brazil's
consumers are stuck in the longest recession since the 1930s.
But prospects for GPA's non-food division should improve
gradually as the company kicks off the integration of CNova NV's
Brazilian unit and Via Varejo SA, which operates the
group's physical store chain. The merger should generate cost
savings of 245 million reais annually, executives said on the
call.
Consolidated sales across all departments rose 4.4 percent
to 15 billion reais.
The company's preferred shares rose 2.3 percent to 59.22
reais in early afternoon trade, indicating investors are
confident in its strategy to offset the downturn.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization increased 4.2 percent to 503 million reais, above
analysts' expectations of 452.75 million reais.
($1 = 3.1645 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi; editing Lisa Von
Ahn and G Crosse)