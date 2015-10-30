版本:
Brazil's GPA sees more savings among divisions in 2016

SAO PAULO Oct 30 Brazil's No.1 retailer GPA will continue to cut costs next year including up to 140 million reais ($36 million) in recurring savings between its Extra hypermarkets, Via Varejo appliance unit SA> and Cnova e-commerce division.

($1 = 3.84 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno)

