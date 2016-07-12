Brazil's GPA says 2nd qtr net revenue up 5 pct

SAO PAULO, July 12 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, on Tuesday reported net revenue of 16.684 billion reais ($5.08 billion) in the second quarter, up 5.0 percent from the same period of last year, adjusted for the effect of an earlier Easter.

Net revenue at stores open for more than a year, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, rose 3.2 percent, the company said in a statement. GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie.

($1 = 3.2870 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)