2017年 1月 19日

Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2

DUBLIN Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.

"We expect, once we complete the authorisation process, to have that transaction done in the second quarter of this year," Aeromexico Chief Financial Officer Ricardo Baker told a conference in Dublin. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)
