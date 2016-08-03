Aeromexico boosting international flights, a contrast to U.S. carriers

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Aug 2 Mexico's largest airline
group, Aeromexico, will increase the frequency of
flights on five of its main international routes, the company
said on Tuesday.
On its European routes, Aeromexico will offer daily flights
from Mexico City to Amsterdam and to London Heathrow - up from
three and six flights per week, respectively. The carrier will
increase its seat capacity to Madrid by 15 percent, for a total
of 12 flights per week.
Aeromexico also plans to increase its service to Asian
destinations such as Shanghai by more than 65 percent. In South
America, daily service to Santiago, Chile, will be added.
The move contrasts with the biggest U.S. airlines, which
have been slowing growth plans for after the peak summer travel
season.
Aeromexico code-sharing partner Delta Air Lines Inc,
for example, plans to cut back flights between the United States
and United Kingdom this winter. The reductions highlight the
threat that Britain's planned exit from the European Union and
new airline competition pose to U.S. airlines, which have raked
in cash from trans-Atlantic flights.
Aeromexico's changes follow a new air transportation
agreement between the United States and Mexico that is expected
to boost travel and clear the way for any city to have direct
airline service to the neighboring nation.
In May, Aeromexico started direct service from Mexico City
to Amsterdam, and since the second quarter of last year, it has
launched international routes from Mexico City to Panama,
Toronto, Boston, Vancouver and Santo Domingo.
Delta is forming a joint venture with Aeromexico and plans
to own up to 49 percent of the Mexican carrier by year-end.
