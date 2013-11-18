BRIEF-The GPT Group says proposal worth $4.0 bln to acquire Commonwealth Property Office Fund

Nov 19 The GPT Group :
* Commonwealth property office fund - GPT: GPT announces
proposal to acquire
Ctlh Pty Office Fund
* Says proposal comprises $0.75325 cash and 0.141 GPT
securities per CPA unit
valuing each CPA unit at $1.272
* Total value of the transaction is $4.0 billion
* Intends to make an offer to acquire 100% of CPA by way of an
off market
takeover offer
* Deal accretive to GPT's long term total return target with
EPS accretion of
at least 3.5% return in 2014 on annualised basis
