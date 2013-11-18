版本:
BRIEF-The GPT Group says proposal worth $4.0 bln to acquire Commonwealth Property Office Fund

Nov 19 The GPT Group : * Commonwealth property office fund - GPT: GPT announces proposal to acquire

Ctlh Pty Office Fund * Says proposal comprises $0.75325 cash and 0.141 GPT securities per CPA unit

valuing each CPA unit at $1.272 * Total value of the transaction is $4.0 billion * Intends to make an offer to acquire 100% of CPA by way of an off market

takeover offer * Deal accretive to GPT's long term total return target with EPS accretion of

at least 3.5% return in 2014 on annualised basis * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
