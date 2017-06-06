UPDATE 1-Grab, Uber's Southeast Asian rival, likely to seek funds, eyes financial services

* Likely to conduct fundraising "in the near future" -CEO
* Aims to be consumer tech firm offering loans, money
transfer
* CEO says no immediate need to list on stock exchange
(Adds more CEO comments, details)
By Miyoung Kim and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, June 6 Grab, Uber Technologies Inc's
biggest ride-hailing competitor in Southeast Asia, is
likely to kick off a fresh round of fundraising "in the near
future" as it seeks to develop offerings such as financial
services, its head said on Tuesday.
Building on soaring user numbers of its Grab ride-hailing
app and GrabPay function, the five-year-old start-up aims to
transform into a consumer technology firm that also offers
loans, electronic money transfer and money-market funds.
"These are all things under consideration for sure," Anthony
Tan, Grab's 35-year-old co-founder and group chief executive
officer, said in an interview. "Whether we are to execute any
anytime soon, I can't share that off the top of my head."
Grab facilitates as many as 2.5 million rides each day,
making it the largest ride-hailing platform in Southeast Asia
with over 930,000 drivers in 55 cities and seven countries. In
the past six months alone, daily rides have more than doubled.
It also provides micro finance to help drivers buy phones
and has helped two-thirds open their first bank accounts -
practices it said it aims to expand as it seeks to broaden its
financial services and build a consumer brand.
NO NEED TO LIST
The Singapore-based startup raised $750 million in a funding
round in September, with sources valuing it at over $3 billion.
Its current investors include Chinese peer Didi Chuxing, China
Investment Corp, Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Vertex
Ventures Holdings - a subsidiary of Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd.
"I can't specifically give a time line but I can imagine
somewhere in the near future, there probably could be more money
coming in. That's probably quite likely," Tan said.
The company is not profitable overall but is profitable in
some markets, said Tan, who founded Grab with former McKinsey &
Co consultant Tan Hooi Ling when they were at Harvard Business
School in the United States.
"We have been very blessed with capital. There is really no
need to (list on the stock exchange) this year, next year," he
said.
SPENDING LESS
Tan said Grab is spending less on promotions and incentives
for drivers to log more rides, even as competition with Uber
increased after the U.S. firm exited China market last year.
"Market share clearly shows that today we have something
like 70 percent across the region," Tan said, attributing the
figure to localising its services and investing in technology.
Grab recently launched JustGrab which pools taxis and
private cars together to help passengers book a vehicle quicker.
It also offers GrabHitch and GrabShare car-pooling and shuttle
services.
Grab bought Indonesian payment service Kudo earlier this
year, and Tan said Grab is seeking more acquisitions to support
rapid growth.
"You will see more happening across the region with GrabPay.
The first big thing was obviously the Kudo acquisition, the
second one is building an engineering centre dedicated to
payments," he said.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)