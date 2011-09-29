UPDATE 1-Graceway Pharma files bankruptcy, to be sold

* Galderma, a Nestle-L'Oreal venture, to pay $275 mln

By Jonathan Stempel

Sept 29 Graceway Pharmaceuticals LLC, which makes creams to treat skin conditions, has filed for bankruptcy protection, and said it plans to sell its U.S. and Canadian assets for $275 million to Swiss dermatology company Galderma SA.

The Chapter 11 filing comes five years after Graceway was founded by GTCR Golder Rauner, a leading private equity firm, and current Chief Executive Jefferson Gregory.

Galderma is a joint venture between Switzerland's Nestle SA NESN.VX and France's L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA).

Graceway's products include Aldara, a topical medicine for the face and scalp to treat a skin patch condition called actinic keratosis. It acquired the rights to sell Aldara when it paid $875 million in January 2007 for 3M Co's (MMM.N) North and South American pharmaceuticals business.

But Aldara sales fell to $52.2 million in 2010 from $320.8 million a year earlier after litigation cost Graceway its exclusive right to sell the product, Executive Vice President Gregory Jones said in a court filing.

The sales drop was the main factor behind the Bristol, Tennessee-based company's bankruptcy filing, while too much debt and the global recession were also factors, he said.

Other Graceway products include Zyclara, which also treats actinic keratosis, and treatments for eczema and genital warts.

Graceway had about $872 million of debt as of Sept. 28, and less than $500 million of assets, papers filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, show.

The company also plans to conduct a concurrent receivership proceeding in Canada.

A sale to Galderma is subject to higher bids at a court-supervised auction, and requires court approval.

Graceway expects a sale to close by the end of January.

Lazard is its financial adviser, Alvarez & Marsal is its restructuring adviser, and Latham & Watkins is its law firm.

The case is In re: Graceway Pharmaceuticals LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13036. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)