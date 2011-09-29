UPDATE 1-Graceway Pharma files bankruptcy, to be sold

* Galderma, a Nestle-L'Oreal venture, to pay $275 mln
* Graceway blamed falling Aldara sales for bankruptcy
* GTCR Golder Rauner co-founded Graceway in 2006
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 29 Graceway Pharmaceuticals LLC, which
makes creams to treat skin conditions, has filed for bankruptcy
protection, and said it plans to sell its U.S. and Canadian
assets for $275 million to Swiss dermatology company Galderma
SA.
The Chapter 11 filing comes five years after Graceway was
founded by GTCR Golder Rauner, a leading private equity firm,
and current Chief Executive Jefferson Gregory.
Galderma is a joint venture between Switzerland's Nestle SA
NESN.VX and France's L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA).
Graceway's products include Aldara, a topical medicine for
the face and scalp to treat a skin patch condition called
actinic keratosis. It acquired the rights to sell Aldara when
it paid $875 million in January 2007 for 3M Co's (MMM.N) North
and South American pharmaceuticals business.
But Aldara sales fell to $52.2 million in 2010 from $320.8
million a year earlier after litigation cost Graceway its
exclusive right to sell the product, Executive Vice President
Gregory Jones said in a court filing.
The sales drop was the main factor behind the Bristol,
Tennessee-based company's bankruptcy filing, while too much
debt and the global recession were also factors, he said.
Other Graceway products include Zyclara, which also treats
actinic keratosis, and treatments for eczema and genital
warts.
Graceway had about $872 million of debt as of Sept. 28, and
less than $500 million of assets, papers filed with the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, show.
The company also plans to conduct a concurrent receivership
proceeding in Canada.
A sale to Galderma is subject to higher bids at a
court-supervised auction, and requires court approval.
Graceway expects a sale to close by the end of January.
Lazard is its financial adviser, Alvarez & Marsal is its
restructuring adviser, and Latham & Watkins is its law firm.
The case is In re: Graceway Pharmaceuticals LLC, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13036.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)