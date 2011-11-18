UPDATE 1-Medicis snags Graceway in $455 mln bankruptcy sale

* Medicis adds Graceway's skin creams to its portfolio

* Deal must be approved by bankruptcy court (Adds analyst comments in eighth and ninth paragraphs; updates share price)

Nov 18 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp MRX.N acquired bankrupt drugmaker Graceway Pharmaceutical LLC for $455 million in a court-supervised auction, Medicis said on Friday.

Medicis, of Scottsdale, Arizona, will add Graceway's skin creams and respiratory drugs to its line-up of products, which include treatments for wrinkles and acne.

Graceway, of Bristol, Tennessee, filed for bankruptcy in September after a sharp drop-off in sales for its Aldara product, a topical medicine for the face and scalp to treat a skin patch condition called actinic keratosis.

Other Graceway products include Zyclara, which also treats actinic keratosis, and treatments for eczema and genital warts.

Galderma SA, a joint venture of Switzerland's Nestle SA NESN.VX and France's L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA), started the court-supervised auction with an initial bid of $275 million.

The money from the auction will go to paying off Graceway's debts, which totaled about $872 million as of Sept. 28, according to court papers.

A hearing will be held on Tuesday in Delaware's bankruptcy court to approve the sale. The deal also needs to be approved by Graceway's board and is subject to antitrust review.

An analyst note from Well Fargo Securities said the deal was positive for Medicis by helping reduce its near-term reliance on its Solodyn acne treatment and expanding its research-and-development pipeline at a reasonable price.

The deal could add 55 cents to Medicis' cash earnings per share next year, Wells said.

Shares of Medicis were down 1 percent at $32.35 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The case is In re: Graceway Pharmaceuticals LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13036. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)