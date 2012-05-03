版本:
Jeweller Graff gets nod for $1 bln IPO - sources

HONG KONG May 3 London-based high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for a planned initial public offering of up to $1 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.

Graff could start drumming up demand from investors for the deal as soon as next week after receiving the approval, though no timetable for the pre-marketing has been set, sources said.

