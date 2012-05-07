Goldman sees Graff profit up 31 pct/yr to 2014

HONG KONG May 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc expects net income at high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds to rise 31.1 percent a year from 2011 to 2014 driven by an increase in sales and higher profit margins, a research note seen by Thomson Reuters publication IFR on Monday showed.

Profits should reach $264.1 million in 2014 from $117 million in 2011, Goldman analysts estimated in the report dated May 5.

Goldman, which is one of the joint global coordinators of Graff's up to $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, forecasts sales to grow 16.2 percent a year over the same period.

London-based Graff started meeting with investors on Monday to gauge demand for its IPO, with a roadshow set to kick off on May 21, sources told Reuters on Sunday.