Goldman sees Graff profit up 31 pct/yr to 2014

HONG KONG May 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
expects net income at high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds to rise
31.1 percent a year from 2011 to 2014 driven by an increase in
sales and higher profit margins, a research note seen by
Thomson Reuters publication IFR on Monday showed.
Profits should reach $264.1 million in 2014 from $117
million in 2011, Goldman analysts estimated in the report dated
May 5.
Goldman, which is one of the joint global coordinators of
Graff's up to $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering,
forecasts sales to grow 16.2 percent a year over the same
period.
London-based Graff started meeting with investors on Monday
to gauge demand for its IPO, with a roadshow set to kick off on
May 21, sources told Reuters on Sunday.