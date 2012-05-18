Graff Diamonds sets price range for $1 bln HK IPO-sources

BRIEF-Sangamo says receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for SB-318
* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i
HONG KONG May 18 London jeweller Graff Diamonds has set an indicative price range of HK$25-HK$37 a share for a proposed Hong Kong initial public offering of up to $1 billion, the biggest IPO so far this year in the financial hub, two sources with knowledge of the plans said on Friday.
Graff plans to sell $850 million of new shares and another $150 million in existing shares, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The jeweller is offering between 211 million and 312 million shares, one source added.
* Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy at the ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium
* Says on feb. 24, Catherine Rein notified Bank Of New York Mellon Corp of her intention to retire from board Source text - http://bit.ly/2lgfmiH Further company coverage: