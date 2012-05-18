UPDATE 2-Graff braves volatile markets with $1 bln IPO

* Price range indicated at HK$25-HK$37/share - sources
* To offer $850 mln new shares, $150 mln in existing stock
* Offering will value jeweller at $3 bln-$4 bln
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 18 Luxury jeweller Graff
Diamonds, famous for its giant and rare gems, is forging ahead
with a Hong Kong listing despite a sell-off that has rattled
equity markets, setting a price range on Friday that would value
the company at up to $4 billion.
The London-based jeweller, whose pieces have been worn by
celebrities including Imelda Marcos and Oprah Winfrey, set an
indicative price range of HK$25-HK$37 per share, according to
two sources with knowledge of the plans.
This would value the 52-year-old company at $3-$4 billion.
Billionaire Laurence Graff, a self-made man who left school
to take an apprenticeship in diamonds and founded the jeweller
that bears his name, wants to raise $1 billion to expand his
retail network in China and other emerging markets, and to
bolster his position in the industry.
The company plans to sell $850 million of new shares and
$150 million in existing shares, the sources said.
A company spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.
Graff is hoping to join Italian fashion house Prada SpA
, luggage maker Samsonite, French cosmetics
company L'Occitane and other global brands that have
listed in Hong Kong looking to tap booming consumer demand and
rising wealth in Asia.
Luxury goods sales in China nearly tripled from 4.5 billion
euros in 2007 to 12.9 billion in 2011, the company said in its
preliminary offer prospectus, estimating Chinese customers
account for around 20 percent of such consumption once spending
outside their country is included.
Asia, where Graff has five of his 18 directly operated
stores and plans to open another five this year, has gone from
less than 13 percent of revenue for the company's retail arm in
2009 to more than 19 percent in 2011, it said in the prospectus.
But Graff is tapping equity markets after the worst start
for IPOs in the Asia-Pacific region in about four years, with
overall equity market activity down about a fifth from 2011.
The benchmark Hang Seng index is down 7.2 percent
since May 7, when Graff executives, its bankers and advisers
began meeting institutional investors and fund managers to gauge
demand for the offering.
Luxury goods stocks have also slumped, with Chow Tai Fook
down about 16.6 percent over the period and Tiffany &
Co. falling 8.6 percent.
TOP 20
The company is betting on resilient demand for diamonds and
high-end jewellery in coming years, its founder, one of
Britain's richest men, said in November.
But its preliminary prospectus, filed with the Hong Kong
exchange on Friday, showed it was reliant on a relatively small
circle of high net worth individuals.
Last year 43.8 percent of its revenue came from its top 20
customers, with one individual alone making up 13.2 percent.
Graff, whose 49 London-based craftsmen produced 5,300 pieces
of jewellery last year, is offering shares at a 2012
price-to-earnings multiple of 18 to 24 times, sources told
Reuters.
By comparison, luxury fashion house Prada trades at a
multiple of 20.4 and Hermes International SCA at 41
times, while Tiffany & Co trades at 15 times and Hong Kong
jeweller Chow Tai Fook at 12.5.
"I think for Graff we need a more reasonable P/E of around
15," said Terry Cheng, an analyst at Piper Jaffray in Hong Kong.
Other luxury goods IPOs this year, however, have fetched
high valuations, with retailer Michael Kors pricing its
IPO at around 28 times 2012 earnings.
The Graff offering will be made up of 211-312 million
shares, one of the sources said, and could rise by 15 percent
with a greenshoe option to meet additional demand.
According to its prospectus, Graff had revenue of $755.6
million in the year ending December 2011 - up 22.5 percent on
2010 - $623.5 million of which came from its retail division.
It made a profit for the year of $120.1 million. Goldman
Sachs, advising on the offering, estimates profit could grow at
an annualised 31 percent from 2011 to 2014.
Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as
joint global co-ordinators on the IPO. Rothschild is advising
Graff on the transaction.