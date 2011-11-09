UPDATE 4-London jeweller Graff plans $1 bln HK IPO

* To launch share offering in 2012
* To open more stores in Asia, expand production
* Low inventories, strong demand buoy diamond prices
(Adds background, detail)
By Michael Flaherty and Anjuli Davies
HONG KONG/LONDON, Nov 9 London-based jeweller
Graff Diamonds plans to raise about $1 billion in a Hong Kong
listing next year, a move to fund further expansion in Asia and
capitalise on booming demand for high-end gems in China and
India.
While initial public offering markets are virtually shut
globally, given an uncertain economic picture, Graff's signal of
intent showed some are still positioning themselves to sell
shares, with Hong Kong the chosen gateway for access to China.
Graff, whose stores sit on the world's most exclusive
shopping streets, is controlled by self-made diamond merchant
Laurence Graff, one of Britain's richest men with an estimated
worth of around 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).
Septuagenarian Graff is famously active in gem auctions.
Last year he bought a 24.78-carat pink diamond -- later named
the Graff Pink -- for $46 million, the most expensive jewel ever
to be bought at auction.
"I can confirm we are considering our options" with regard
to a possible Hong Kong initial public offering, chief financial
officer Nick Paine told Reuters. A source familiar with the
matter earlier said the IPO was in the pipeline and could raise
$1 billion.
Paine also confirmed plans for store openings in Asia, but
declined further comment.
Investment bank Rothschild is advising Graff on the
IPO, according to the source, who declined to be named.
Laurence Graff began his career as a teenage apprentice in
London's Hatton Garden jewellery quarter, and was making his own
pieces at age 24. He now heads a firm that retails some of the
world's most expensive jewellery.
With 33 stores worldwide, Graff is reported to count the
Sultan and Queen of Brunei and American property mogul Donald
Trump among his clients.
The IPO plan follows a pattern of luxury brands flocking to
list in Hong Kong as a platform for a broader expansion into
China and beyond. Italian fashion house Prada listed
there earlier this year, part of a trend to raise brand
awareness in China, the world's fastest growing luxury market.
The diamonds business in Asia has been booming as consumers
in China and India turn to diamond jewellery even in the face of
a poor global economic outlook.
The two countries, combined with the Gulf, are expected to
overtake the United States in the next four years as the top
diamond consumers -- growth that sits behind the move by miner
Anglo American to buy out diamond industry goliath De
Beers earlier this month.
Diamonds have been one of the best performing commodities in
what has been a volatile year, with rough diamond prices boosted
by a dearth of new mines.
BOOMING CHINA
"The investment community in Asia would welcome more luxury
goods, and in this case, super luxury goods like Graff," said
Aaron Fischer, Head of Consumer and Gaming at CLSA Asia-Pacific
Markets.
Another top jewellery business, Hong Kong's largest
jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook -- controlled by Cheng Yu-teng,
one of the city's richest tycoons -- is expected to raise
between $3 billion and $4 billion in an IPO early next year.
Chow Tai Fook is a household name in Hong Kong and
throughout greater China, with 1,400 retail outlets.
Russia's Alrosa, which vies with De Beers for the title of
the world's top diamond miner, is also mulling IPO plans. The
company said in March it could raise up to $3 billion in 2012.
The increasing spending power of China's consumers in recent
years has seen consumption of luxury products surge at
double-digit rates as increasingly brand-conscious shoppers
splash out on designer bags, scarves and clothes.
Despite fears of slowing growth in the country, the Chinese
consumer -- boosted by an appreciating currency, rising
affluence and government policies to spur consumption of
disposable income -- is well-positioned to continue splurging.
CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets estimates the Chinese luxury
market will have a market size of over $100 billion by 2020.
Including travel, Greater Chinese demand is expected to account
for 44 percent of the global luxury goods market by then.
At a time of global uncertainties, though, consumers are
becoming more selective.
At a Sotheby's six-day Asian sale in Hong Kong in October,
two rare coloured diamonds -- a fancy vivid orange and fancy
vivid blue diamond -- each made record prices per carat for
their specific categories but the broader fine jewels sales saw
an unsold rate of 21 percent for 359 pieces offered.
Christie's auction on 25-30 November in Hong Kong will be
the next barometer of emerging market demand.
(Additional reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis,
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Andrew Callus)