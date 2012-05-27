RPT-Graff upbeat on $1 bln IPO despite market slump

* Company plans to price IPO on Thursday
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, May 27 London luxury jeweller Graff
Diamonds has seen "tremendous interest" for its Hong Kong IPO of
up to $1 billion, which is entering its final stretch in the
shadow of a global stock market rout.
Famous for its giant and rare gems, Graff will on Monday
test retail investors' appetite for what is set to be Asia's
biggest IPO this year.
The IPO comes close on the heels of the botched $16 billion
Facebook Inc offering, which has undermined investor
confidence..
"We are building the book every day, we have tremendous
interest in the company across the board, we are very happy,"
CEO Francois Graff said via a video conference from London,
without elaborating how much demand the offer has generated.
Since Graff Diamonds' management began meeting institutional
investors and fund managers on May 7, global stock markets have
gone into a tailspin.
One of Graff's nearest rivals, Tiffany & Co, cut its
sales forecast last week, blaming it on slowing demand from key
markets such as China.
However, Graff executives were upbeat.
"I think it's important to understand that our target
audience is extremely resilient and very much insulated to the
general gyrations of world economies," Graff told a media
conference to launch the Hong Kong offer.
"It makes, in our opinion, little difference if the Chinese
GDP (growth) is 7 or 7.5 percent to the performance of our
business and our particular segment."
Some analysts and fund mangers have questioned the company's
valuation in the face of a slowdown in luxury spending in China.
That has made some investors cautious about the IPO.
The benchmark Hang Seng index is down almost 9
percent since Graff started meeting investors, while stocks in
the luxury goods sector have tumbled further.
Hong Kong jeweller Chow Tai Fook has plunged about
23 percent over the same period, while Tiffany & Co has
shed 13 percent.
Shares in Tiffany fell 6.8 percent on Thursday alone after
the company cut its fiscal-year profit and sales forecasts.
.
Like many other luxury names, Graff is betting big time on
Asian billionaires, and a Hong Kong listing will bring it to the
doorstep of that growth.
"The opportunity that we perceive in China is an epic
opportunity," Graff said.
Overall retail growth from Asia more than doubled in the
first quarter of 2012 from a year ago, and Graff aims to more
than triple its directly owned stores in Asia by 2013.
Graff plans to price the offer on Thursday and the stock is
expected to debut on June 7. If successful, this will be the
second time Graff will start life as a public company.
It first listed on the London stock exchange in 1973, though
founder Laurence Graff decided to delist the company in 1977.
Graff would join Italian fashion house Prada SpA,
luggage maker Samsonite, French cosmetics company
L'Occitane and other global brands looking to tap
booming consumer demand and rising wealth in Asia with a Hong
Kong listing.
Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint
global co-ordinators on the IPO. Rothschild is advising Graff on
the transaction.
The underwriters will earn gross commission of up to 2.5
percent the prospectus showed, compared with 1.9 percent which
Prada paid last year for its $2.5 billion IPO. Hong Kong IPOs
earn between 2 percent and 3.5 percent depending on the size of
the offer.