Former Google executive to lead cancer diagnostics firm

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 10 Grail, a healthcare firm
developing a blood test for early cancer detection, named former
Google X Senior Vice President Jeff Huber as its CEO Wednesday.
Huber said he wants to apply his experience building
large-scale data systems to improve the gene sequencing
technology used by Grail to detect cancerous material in
patients who show no symptoms of the disease.
San Francisco-based Grail was formed by gene sequencing
company Illumina Inc and received more than $100
million in Series A financing. Illumina is the majority owner.
Key investors include technology giants Bill Gates, founder of
Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, as well as
ARCH Venture Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures.
"Jeff helped Google map the world, and he'll help us map the
molecular biology of the microscopic cancer DNA that might be
circulating in our blood," said Grail board chair and Illumina
CEO Jay Flatley.
Huber had more than a decade of experience building the
systems that manage and analyze the data used for AdWords,
Google Maps and the Google Apps suite before he joined Google X
in 2013. It was at the research facility, known for developing
self-driving cars and delivery drones, that Huber kicked off his
next professional adventure of pairing data and life sciences.
The work took a deeply personal turn for Huber a few months
after the change at Google when his wife, Laura, was diagnosed
with Stage IV colon cancer. She died of the disease in November
after what he called an "incredibly brave 18-month battle."
"I had already been ramping up on the biology and science
behind this and then there was this very poignant reminder of
the implications that there has to be a better way to do this,"
said Huber.
For the next three years, Huber said Grail's goal is to see
the technology behind cancer detection and location improved and
to begin large-scale clinical trials of its cancer-detection
system.
The initial target market for testing will be individuals
with a genetic predisposition to cancer, once it's cleared for
widespread use. The ultimate goal is to see it used as "part of
annual physical exams," Huber said.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Andrew Hay)