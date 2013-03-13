Export Summary-U.S. sorghum sold to unknown, Egypt buys vegoils

March 13 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

SORGHUM SALE: Private exporters reported the sale of 114,300 tonnes of grain sorghum to unknown destinations for delivery during the 2012/13 marketing year, USDA said on Wednesday.

SOYOIL, SUNOIL SALE: Egyptian commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade has bought 24,000 tonnes of soyoil and 15,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in a tender on Wednesday, a trader said.

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender on Wednesday to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued an international tender to export 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between April 10 and May 12, a company statement said on Wednesday.

PENDING TENDERS

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 64,682 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between June and July via tenders, the state-run Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Registration for the tenders will close on March 11 and electronic bids will be held on March 12, the agency said.

SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea is seeking 10,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for arrival by July 30 via a tender, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said. Registration for the tender will close on March 12 and electronic bids will be held on March 13, the agency said.

SOYOIL, SUNOIL TENDER: Egyptian state commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade has issued an international tender to purchase up to 15,000 tonnes of soyoil and 15,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, European traders said. Tender deadline is March 13.

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

TOP STORIES: Iran's state grain buyer has been in talks with export houses aimed at buying around 110,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin milling wheat, traders said, even as the United States and Europe impose toughened sanctions to stem Tehran's nuclear programme.

* Black Sea grain exporters are aggressively marketing new-crop wheat into Asia and the Middle East, offering competitive prices and heating up competition for rival supplier, India, traders said on Wednesday.

* Thai exporters cut their offer price for rice this week but failed to attract many buyers as freshly harvested grain from Vietnam was available at much cheaper rates, traders said on Wednesday.

* Egypt's strategic stocks of wheat have fallen to 2.207 million tonnes, enough to last 89 days, a cabinet report said on Wednesday, as the top global importer struggles to ensure supply through an economic and political crisis.

* Ukraine will export 22 million tonnes of grain in the July 2012-June 2013 marketing season, down from 22.8 million tonnes in the previous season, Volodymyr Klymenko, the head of local traders' union UZA said on Wednesday.

* Canadian wheat exports are set to rise in the coming years as farmers boost output following an end to the country's grain marketing monopoly in 2012, a government official said on Wednesday.